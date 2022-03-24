Pack it out
Photo by Sue Craig

Shelburne resident Marna Ehrech enjoyed a warm early spring walk on the Bay Park Trail only to be frustrated by the amount of dog poop bags left behind along the trail. All Shelburne parks and trails are carry in, carry out, so be sure to take home all trash when using parks and trails.

Tags

