In Charlotte’s Town Farm Bay, another non-native invasive species is spreading.
Flowering rush is an emerging threat to Lake Champlain wetlands and floodplain forests. Lewis Creek Association’s related work in 2015-2018 uncovered the growing presence of flowering rush in important wetlands, and research in other states shows that this species could be a serious threat to the diverse natural communities of the bay’s 53-acre wetland complex.
The association received a grant from the Lake Champlain Basin Program in 2019 for a multi-year study that has now wrapped up.
What is flowering rush? It is a reed-like wetland plant with pink flowers that can grow along shorelines and in water up to nine feet deep. Although beautiful, it has been classified as a class B noxious weed, meaning that the sale, movement and distribution of the plant is prohibited in Vermont.
It can outcompete native aquatic plants, and may provide unsuitable shelter, food and nesting habitat for native animals. In addition, its dense growth along shoreline areas makes it difficult to access open water for recreation.
Lewis Creek Association was interested in learning more about this plant’s growth locally and if the plant could be easily controlled with volunteer help.
With Robert Hyams of HRS/Riverscape Ecology and local volunteers, association members surveyed the bay to determine flowering rush’s distribution and set up some test plots to look at different treatments — pulling out flowering plants by their roots or cutting plants back multiple times a year.
Samples of plants were also collected for genetic analysis. Interestingly, there are two types of flowering rush: one sterile and one that can produce seeds.
The plants in Town Farm Bay are likely diploid, meaning their seeds can produce new plants. Flowering rush is distributed throughout much of the plant community within the bounds of the Thorp/Kimball wetland, with the highest concentrations along the north shore of the Thorp Brook wetland.
Plants bloom throughout the growing season, so several surveys would need to be completed over the season to fully estimate the number of flowering rush plants. Visual evidence suggests that flowering rush is increasing in density, but this was hard to determine conclusively due to year-to-year differences in populations and water levels.
Unfortunately, the portion of the study that looked at if cutting plants back would minimize their growth the following year was inconclusive. Plants did not seem to re-grow from the same cut area but may have re-sprouted from the same rhizome.
Further study — perhaps in a lab — would be necessary to determine if multiple cuttings per year impact the plant over time. In the area where plants were pulled out by their rhizomes, there was a reduction in the number of plants in both the test plot and in the control plot, where plants were not removed.
It is possible that hand-pulling will reduce the population over time, but unfortunately, it is a very difficult job requiring getting out of — and back into — canoes in knee-deep muck, which may also disturb other sensitive plants in the wetland if instituted on a large scale.
So, for now, the study did not conclusively demonstrate a good method for control.
For more information, reach out to Kate Kelly, Lewis Creek Association program manager, at lewiscreekorg@gmail.com or 802-488-5203.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.