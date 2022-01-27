Do you know an individual or community group that has demonstrated a strong commitment to conserving, restoring or celebrating Vermont’s forests and trees? If so, consider nominating them for a 2022 Vermont Tree Steward Award.
The awards are presented annually by the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program to promote the importance of forests and acknowledge those who work hard to care for and protect them. Winners will be announced in April and will be recognized at the 2022 Vermont Arbor Day conference.
Nominations will be accepted until March 31. Go to go to go.uvm.edu/tsa for details and the nomination form or to view a list of past award winners.
Categories include:
• Hamilton: This award, created in 2017, honors the late Dr. Larry Hamilton, a long-serving tree warden in Charlotte. It is given to a deserving tree warden who has significantly advanced the goals of urban and community forestry through effective conservation planning, successful forestry practices, increased citizen engagement and public education.
• Leader: Nominees may be any individual who demonstrates strong leadership and dedication to organizing and carrying out an urban or community forestry project through service to a community or organization.
• Unsung hero: The award honors an individual and/or group for sustained efforts that go above and beyond to make a difference in a community’s urban and community forest.
• Volunteer group/community: Any organization, team, ad/hoc group or community that has demonstrated a strong commitment to introducing or sustaining an urban and community forestry project in their community is eligible to be nominated for this award.
