The Parks and Recreation online registration program will be down and unavailable on April 12 and 13 for a scheduled software upgrade.
Anyone having trouble logging in or registering should check out the department’s website or give them a call, as the dates may change.
CrossFit Kids: Kids in grades 5-8 can join Nick Mead and Field House staff after school to improve general conditioning including a focus on: core, strength, agility, flexibility and cardiovascular fitness.
Based on the principle of movement mechanics, consistency, form and then intensity, our program pushes for quality movement throughout childhood. Consistent mechanics translates to higher sports performance and fewer sports injuries for kids. Participants of any fitness ability are welcome to join as workouts are adjusted to the individual fitness level in a non-competitive environment.
Classes are held on Mondays and Tuesdays from 3:15 p.m.-4:15 p.m., May 3– 25.
$100 per session and all classes are held at the Shelburne Field House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.