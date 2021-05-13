Baseball Camp
This camp will focus on fundamentals in all aspects of the game of baseball, including drills and activities to better skills in hitting, fielding and pitching. All 3 main instructors played college baseball and are all currently coaching middle school, high school and college programs. This weeklong camp is meant for all little league aged players. Come join us for some fun!
Dates: July 12 to July 16
Cost: $175
Ages: 8-12 years
Time: 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.
Instructors: Nicky Elderton, SCS Middle School head coach, Reece Tanguay, head coach Northern Vermont University, Dylan Newton, head coach St. Albans JV baseball, mental performance mastery certified coach
Registration deadline: June 21, or when camp is full.
Rocketry Camp
Build, test, and launch solid propellant rockets that safely return by parachute. Learn the aerodynamics of rocket flight and create a 6-foot-tall experimental rocket with your team. Campers will leave class with at least three rockets that they have launched and can launch again.
Dates: June 28 through July 2
Time: 8 a.m.-noon
Grades: Entering 3rd-6th grade
Cost: $240 (Includes model rockets and all building supplies including launch engines.)
Location: Town Center Activity Room
Instructor: Bob Gurwicz
Registration deadline: June 7, or when camp is full.
