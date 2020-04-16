Look at those lashes!

Despite so many disruptions to daily routines, Shelburne Farms continues to... farm. 128 lambs and 20 heifer calves – like the one seen here, snapped by Maureen Whitney, Shelburne Farms Assistant Herdsman & Calf Manager – have been welcomed so far this season. Seven more ewes will give birth by the end of April. To protect the safety of these animals and the health of the staff that care for them, all Shelburne Farms’ barns are closed to the public, and as of April 1, no visiting dogs are permitted on the property. Visit the animals virtually by following Shelburne Farms on Instagram. The Farm’s walking trails are open, and the Welcome Center is taking orders for pickup and Shelburne delivery.
Most Popular
Articles
- Some Stowe residents question presence of second-home owners
- Sunset Motor Inn asks: What did we do?
- Restaurant: Bad timing ‘but it’s OK’
- Naked and afraid: Stowe resident tests her mettle in a Discovery Channel challenge
- Many stories revolve around The Lookout on Big Spruce
- Clement W. Cox
- Morristown Police Department statistics April 3-9
- Wishmakers: Smugglers’ Notch and Make-a-Wish, fulfilling kids’ dreams
- Split-second decision saves life
- ‘Pizza Man’ pleads not guilty, held without bail
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local & Social
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
Connect With Us
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Signup For Our Newsletter
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.