Look at those lashes!
Photo by Maureen Whitney

Despite so many disruptions to daily routines, Shelburne Farms continues to... farm. 128 lambs and 20 heifer calves – like the one seen here, snapped by Maureen Whitney, Shelburne Farms Assistant Herdsman & Calf Manager – have been welcomed so far this season. Seven more ewes will give birth by the end of April. To protect the safety of these animals and the health of the staff that care for them, all Shelburne Farms’ barns are closed to the public, and as of April 1, no visiting dogs are permitted on the property. Visit the animals virtually by following Shelburne Farms on Instagram. The Farm’s walking trails are open, and the Welcome Center is taking orders for pickup and Shelburne delivery.

