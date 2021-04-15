Green Mountain Bicycle Club is gearing up for the 2021 season.
Beginner and intermediate rides teach new cyclists rules of the road and how to ride in a group.
Introductory rides, 12-20 miles, will be held on Saturday, May 1 and May 15, 10 a.m. Meet at Veterans Memorial Park, South Burlington, Wheeler lot.
Time trials are held on Thursday evenings.
Day Touring Rides
Sunday, May 2: Covered Bridges of Chittenden County — three options through rolling hills of Shelburne and Charlotte with a longer ride through Ferrisburgh, 9:15 a.m. Veterans Memorial Park, South Burlington, Wheeler lot.
Sunday, May 9: Vergennes Voyager — rural ride along Otter Creek to Middlebury or a longer ride to Kingsland Bay State Park and then to Middlebury, 9:15 a.m., Vergennes Union High School.
Saturday, May 15: Gravel Ride: Almost in Canada — more than 1,300 feet of climbing on dirt and gravel back roads in Sheldon and Franklin, 9:45 a.m., Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail kiosk, 25 Severance Road, Sheldon.
Sunday, May 16: Kingsland Bay — 35-mile ride from Shelburne through
Charlotte to Kingsland Bay Park and back, and a longer 51-mile ride climbs to Monkton Ridge, 9:15 a.m., Shelburne Village Shopping Center.
Sunday, May 23: Grand Isles Flats — circles Grand Isle, 60 miles, 9:15 a.m., Folsom School, South Street, South Hero.
Saturday, May 29: Stone Walls and Solar Panels — scenic 30-miles from Underhill to Cambridge on mostly dirt and gravel roads, 9:15 a.m., St. Thomas Church of Underhill, 6 Green St.
Sunday, May 30: St. Albans Explorer — light, rolling hills with beautiful views by the lake. 35- and 50-mile routes, 9:15 a.m., Georgia Park and Ride.
All rides begin 15 minutes after the meeting time. All riders should carry basic tools, including a pump or carbon dioxide cartridge, tire levers and a spare tube or patch kit.
Social rides are more leisurely versions of the mapped ride — usually the shorter route — with longer food breaks. Always contact the social ride leader before the ride to make sure those versions of the ride are taking place.
For rules of the road or membership information, go to thegmbc.com, where a detailed calendar lists the group’s rides with contacts for ride leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.