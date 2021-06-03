Here are the upcoming tours of the Green Mountain Bicycle Club (thegmbc.com):
• Monkton Ridge Ride: Sunday, June 6, 8:45 a.m. Three options, 23, 38 and 43 miles. Meet at Shelburne Village Shopping Center. Leaders: Phil Littler, 309-2464, phil.littler@me.com and Kevin Batson, 825-2618, kevbvt@gmail.com.
• Jaunt from Jasper Mine: Date: Sunday, June 13, 8:45 a.m. Rolling hill, 40- and 60-mile options. Jasper Mine Road, off Route 2 heading toward Grand Isle. Kerry Crosby, 578-3249, crosbykn@comcast.net or Phyl Newbeck, 899-2908, phyl@together.net.
• Hinesburg Hollow: Sunday, June 20, 8:45 a.m. 25- and 47-mile routes.
Williston Central School by the tennis courts. Tom Kennedy, 735-5359, etomken
nedy@gmail.com or Hilary Frost Warner, 603-223-9940, hilaryfrostwarner@gmail.com; social ride leader, Donna Leban, 862-1901, lightspd@comcast.net.
• NEK Two Mountain Gravel Weekend: Saturday, June 26, 9:30 a.m. Class 2, 3 and 4 roads over Kirby Mountain to one of the most beautiful valleys in the Northeast Kingdom. Mike’s Tiki Bar parking lot. Pat Stabler and Tom Evers, 781-929-9085, everstab@verizon.net.
• NEK Wheeling around Willoughby: Saturday, June 27, 9:30 a.m. Starts at the north end of Lake Willoughby, traveling counterclockwise around the lake. Swimming afterwards. Pat Stabler and Tom Evers, 781-929-9085, everstab@verizon.net.
• Way to Weybridge: Sunday, June 27, 8:45 a.m. 64 miles from Shelburne to Weybridge. Shelburne Village Shopping Center. Allan Kunigis, 324-9958, akunigis@gmail.com or Brian Howard, 304-0610, bjhowd@gmail.com.
All rides begin 15 minutes after the meeting time. All riders should carry basic tools, including a pump or carbon dioxide cartridge, tire levers and a spare tube or patch kit.
Social rides are more leisurely versions of the mapped ride — usually the shorter route — with longer food breaks. Always contact the social ride leader before the ride to make sure those versions of the ride are taking place.
For rules of the road or membership information, go to thegmbc.com, where a detailed calendar lists the group’s rides with contacts for ride leaders. thegmbc.com.
