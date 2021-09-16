Learn strategies for conserving and managing your property for birds at Land for Birds: Migratory Birds and Their Habitat, Saturday, Sept. 18, 8 a.m.-noon, Nordic Farm, Charlotte.
Join Vermont Land Trust and Audubon Vermont to see birds up close, tour newly restored bird habitat and learn how land trusts are helping migratory birds. Learn how the free eBird app lets citizen scientists contribute to our knowledge birds.
Register for this free event at vlt.org/event/migratory-birds-event.
