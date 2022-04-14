John Christopher Reilly, 61, of Shelburne, died on Monday, April 4, 2022, at the University of Vermont Medical Center after a prolonged illness. He was surrounded by his loving family.
John was born on April 10, 1960, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Marianne Ondocin Beckett and John Reilly. He grew up in Northport, N.Y., enjoying the beach, boating and many hours in the woods with friends.
John was a talented guitarist, a history buff and always quick to make others laugh. He was very warm-hearted and a kind man who will be missed. He was one of the good guys.
John is survived by his mother, Marianne Ondocin Beckett of Shelburne; his father, John Reilly of New York; his sister, Diana Reilly; and sister-in-law, Michelle Richard of Shelburne.
John was a very proud and loving uncle to his two nieces and goddaughters, Grace Seeley of Bozeman, Mont., and Nora Richard of Shelburne. John is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins, far and wide.
John’s family is grateful for the compassionate and expert care he received from his many outpatient and inpatient physicians at the University of Vermont Medical Center. Dr. Ann Brena was a steady guide through many difficulties, and the family also greatly appreciates the efforts of the excellent nurses and doctors in the intensive care unit and the emergency room.
A memorial service will be held at Saint Catherine of Siena Church in Shelburne village at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022. A second memorial will be held in New York at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to support lung research. A check can be written to the University of Vermont and sent to Medical Development & Alumni Relations, UVM College of Medicine, The Courtyard at Given, S-156, Burlington VT 05405, Attn: Ginger Lubkowitz, with “Vermont Lung Center” on the memo line.
Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home.
