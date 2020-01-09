The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has scheduled two ice fishing clinics at the Shelburne Pond fishing access. The Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2 p.m., clinic is “Targeting Panfish Through the Ice” and Saturday, Feb. 2, is a “Panfish Clinic.” Both are part of a series of free ice fishing clinics throughout Vermont for anyone who would like to learn about the latest techniques.
“Everyone is welcome no matter their experience level,” said Fish and Wildlife Education Specialist Corey Hart. “We want this to be fun and helpful for all.”
The clinic will last two to three hours, and exact location details will be given when people register for the event. Topics to be covered include ice safety, hole drilling, equipment and techniques, regulations and different techniques for different fish.
Other nearby clinic dates and locations include Jan. 14, “Introduction to Ice Fishing” at Mallets Bay; Jan. 25, “Ice Fishing Festival” at Lake Elmore and Feb. 6, “Smelting” at Waterbury Reservoir.
“Some dates may change according to ice and weather conditions,” said Hart who added that spots fill fast for these clinics, recommending that people register early.
All participants will have the opportunity to practice what they have learned near the end of each event. Everyone is urged to wear clothing suitable for the weather conditions.
For more information and to pre-register, visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com.