Did you know there are at least 50 species of invasive plants, animals, and pathogens in the Lake Champlain Basin?
Some were planted because they had pretty flowers. Others got here through ballast or bilge water from boats. These non-native species can, in some cases, spread and take over because they have no natural predators. This can cause problems for ecologically rich natural areas, not only for native plants and animals that get choked out by these intruders, but also for people who like to recreate on the water.
Plants like water chestnut, European frogbit and Eurasian watermilfoil can grow so thick it can become difficult or impossible to boat, swim or fish. Some of the aquatic invasive species, like zebra mussels, can be difficult to control. Others, like European frogbit, are more easily removed to limit their spread.
Lewis Creek Association has been working closely with the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation and the Lake Champlain Basin Program since 2009 to monitor and remove European frogbit, water chestnut, yellow iris and flowering rush in Town Farm Bay in Charlotte and the LaPlatte Natural Area in Shelburne. These two areas are very ecologically diverse, and many people recreate there, making control of non-native invasive species critical.
When frogbit was first discovered in Town Farm Bay, there was over 50 percent cover throughout the wetlands. The LaPlatte Natural Area had lower frogbit levels due to earlier detection.
The association, funded by the towns of Charlotte and Shelburne, organized groups of volunteers, such as the Charlotte Land Trust, Lake Champlain boat launch stewards and other interested community groups, to rake frogbit off the surface of the water in these areas. Through this work, the percent cover has been reduced from 50 percent to 5 percent or less annually.
This spring, Lewis Creek Association will once again lead volunteers in June and July to remove frogbit in Charlotte and Shelburne. All equipment is provided, so all you have to do is show up and be able to paddle in a canoe or kayak, raking plants off the water surface, and putting them into a bucket or laundry basket on your boat.
While paddling, leaders help identify as many animals and plants as possible.
If you’re interested, contact Kate Kelly, program manager, at lewiscreekorg@gmail.com.
