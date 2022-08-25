For rules of the road or membership information, go to thegmbc.com, where a detailed calendar lists the group’s rides with contacts for ride leaders.
• Saturday, Sept. 3
Lamoille Valley Rail Trail: The 40-mile ride from Jeffersonville to Morristown is completely flat with a packed stone surface. 8:45 a.m.
Meet at Lamoille Valley Rail Trail trailhead in Jeffersonville. Leader is Phil Littler, 802-309-2464 or phil.littler@me.com.
• Saturday, Sept. 10
Underhill gravel ride: A 27-mile ride combining pavement, gravel and trails.
8:45 a.m. Meet at Underhill Central School. Leader is Brian Howard, 802-304-0610, bjhowd@gmail.com.
• Sunday, Sept. 18
Century day: Three rides, all following the same route for the first 25 miles with a food stop in Bristol. The Metric Century is 62 miles via Bristol and Vergennes. The full century is 100 miles to the Crown Point Bridge and returning through the Champlain Valley. 7:30 a.m.
Meet at Wheeler lot, Veterans Memorial Park, South Burlington. Phil Littler, 802-309-2464 or phil.littler@me.com.
• Sunday, Sept. 25
Venice en Quebec: Ride 40 miles from Alburgh across the border to Venice en Quebec, a summer resort on Missisquoi Bay. Lunch. The return is through Alburgh Springs border crossing. Bring passport or required customs documents. 9:45 a.m.
Meet at Alburgh Community Education Center. Leader is John Bertelsen, 802-557-4633, jo.bertel@gmail.com.
