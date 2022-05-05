For rules of the road, liability waivers and other club information, visit thegmbc.com.
Sunday, May 8
Vergennes voyager: Two mileage options along Otter Creek to Middlebury. The longer ride heads toward Kingsland Bay State Park before heading south to Middlebury.
Meet at 9:15 a.m., Vergennes Union High School, Monkton Road, east parking lot. Leader is Diane Meyerhoff, 802-495-8883.
Saturday, May 14
Introductory ride: For new riders, 12-20 miles at a leisurely pace. Goal is to teach new cyclists the rules of the road and how to ride in a group.
Meet at 10 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park, South Burlington, Wheeler lot. Leader is Brian Howard, 802-304-0610.
Sunday, May 15
Kingsland Bay: 35-mile ride rolls from Shelburne through Charlotte to Kingsland Bay Park and back. A 51-mile ride heads toward Vergennes and climbs to Monkton Ridge, returning through Hinesburg while a 65-mile option heads into Huntington but will not have a leader.
Meet at 9:15 a.m., Shelburne Village Shopping Center. Leader is Brian Howard, 802-304-0610.
Sunday, May 22
Grand Isles Flats: One of the flattest rides of the season. The 28-mile ride circles Grand Isle.
Riders on the 73-mile ride can visit St. Anne’s Shrine and a fossil bed.
Meet at 9:15 a.m., Folsom School, South Street in South Hero. Leader is Phyl Newbeck, 802-734-5166.
Saturday, May 28
Gravel stone walls and solar panels: Scenic 30-mile ride from Underhill to Cambridge on mostly dirt and gravel roads past a myriad of old stone walls and not so old solar panels. Eight-mile roundtrip extension possible.
Meet at 9:15 a.m., St. Thomas Church of Underhill, 6 Green St. Leader is Newbeck, 802-734-5166.
Sunday, May 29
St. Albans explorer: Light, rolling hills with beautiful views by Lake Champlain. The 35-mile route goes out to Kill Kare State Park and returns, while the 50-mile route continues to Swanton and back.
Meet at 9:15 a.m., Georgia Park and Ride. Leader is Amy Otten, 802-878-4070.
