For rules of the road and other information, visit thegmbc.com.
Saturday, June 11
Hinesburg-Monkton Gravel Roads: 41 miles on rolling gravel hills. These are mainly very quiet
Meet at 9:15 a.m. at Hinesburg Park and Ride. Leader is Brian Howard, bjhowd@gmail.com.
Saturday, June 11
Introductory ride for new riders: 12-20 miles at leisurely pace.
Meet at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, South Burlington, Wheeler lot.
Leader is Dawn Fragola, dfragola1127@gmail.com.
Sunday, June 12
Jaunt from Jasper Mine: This rolling hill ride (60 miles) passes through Georgia and Milton before heading to St. Albans Bay for a break by the bay and over to Swanton. The shorter version (40 miles) turns around after the break.
Meet at 8:45 a.m. on Jasper Mine Road, off Route 2 heading toward Grand Isle. Leader is Susie Ridzon, nozdirs@gmail.com.
Sunday, June 19
Hinesburg Hollow: Through Huntington via beautiful Hinesburg Hollow Road. Short route is 25 miles, and the long route (47 miles) continues through North Ferrisburgh to the lake and back through Hinesburg.
Meet at 8:45 at Williston Central School by the tennis courts. Leader is Tom Kennedy, etomkennedy@gmail.com.
Saturday, June 25
Introductory ride for new riders: 12-20 miles at a leisurely pace.
Meet at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, South Burlington, Wheeler lot. Leader is John Bertelsen, jo.bertel@gmail.com.
