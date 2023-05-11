Come spend a morning with the Hinesburg Conservation Commission and Mark LaBarr of Audubon Vermont and learn how to spot and identify shrubland birds, including golden-winged and blue-winged warblers, on Saturday, May 20, 9-11 a.m.
Also, learn about the work done in Geprags Park to restore habitat for these birds and what you can do on your own property to create better habitat for these important species. This event is free but donations to Audubon Vermont are welcome.
