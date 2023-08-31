Five tree managing techniques

Some of my favorite forest managers are landowners, people who work on a small scale to make their forests a little heathier and more vibrant each year. While a thoughtful forest steward can have a truly positive relationship with their woods, the breadth of their impact is limited by their finite time and energy. Through using these five simple techniques, you can maximize the positive impact that you have on your forest.
Leave dead trees alone. Fallen trees, dead-standing trees and dead wood benefit wildlife habitat, soil health and fertility, carbon storage and forest hydrology, among other things. If the tree is dead, leave it alone! Be proactive, not reactive: focus on cutting living trees, especially unhealthy trees which are competing with healthier “crop trees.”
Use the “crop tree release” method, a shift in the way that we look at the forest: instead of focusing on cutting all the trees that “need to go” — trees that are unhealthy, that have wounds or defects, trees of undesired species — we find our forest’s healthiest, most promising trees and release them from competition individually.
“Crop tree” is a bit of a misnomer: while a crop tree could be a tree that we’re encouraging to produce a crop like maple sap, it can also be any healthy tree of almost any species. What makes crop tree release so efficient is that we only cut trees that are competing with our crop trees. If a tree isn’t competing with a crop tree, leave it alone. Get comfortable with cutting trees and leaving them on the ground. This will be a more efficient use of your time — allowing you to release more crop trees and thus have a greater positive impact on your woods — and will also increase the amount of dead wood in your forest and its associated habitats and benefits.
Girdle some trees. “Girdling” a tree means creating two shallow, parallel cuts around its circumference, just deep enough to touch its wood. This severs the tree’s cambium, eventually killing the tree and turning it into a “snag” (a dead-standing tree), which is another important habitat. Girdling will turn trees into hazards, so it’s not a method to be used around your house or your recreational trails.
Get comfortable with “messiness.” In working with hundreds of landowners, I find that nearly everyone’s instincts tell them that a healthy, well-managed forest looks like a park: with large, evenly spaced trees and a clear, open understory.
In fact, healthy forests are messy, with trees of all different sizes and ages, dead trees, gaps in the canopy and tons of dead wood on the forest floor. “Cleaning-up” our forests — removing dead trees and dead wood, managing them to look like parks — is not just a waste of time: it actually makes our forests less healthy, less resilient and less rich with habitat. When you manage your forest, avoid piling brush or lopping up trees and branches so that they lie flat on the ground. While they make your forest look neater, these practices actually diminish many of the benefits that these trees and tree tops offer to wildlife and forest ecology. If you can learn to appreciate the messiness, you’ll see that not “cleaning-up” your forest will save you tons of time and energy, and make your forest healthier at the same time.
Ethan Tapper is the Chittenden County Forester for the Vermont Dept. of Forests, Parks and Recreation. See what he’s been up to, check out his YouTube channel, sign up for his eNews and read articles he’s written at linktr.ee/ChittendenCountyForester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.