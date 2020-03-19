Dark skies match un-sunny dispositions
Photo by Jessie Forand

Ominous skies cloud Shelburne Bay, as seen from Burlington’s Overlook Park on Tuesday, March 17, as word of the coronavirus’ grip on the world continues to spread. As of press time, 17 positive cases had been reported in Vermont.

Tags

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.