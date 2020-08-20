The Vermont Cycle (and Walk!) 4 CMT is pivoting online because of the pandemic and inviting everyone — regardless of location — to join in on the fun.
In 2014, event founder Chris Ouellette of Shelburne had a vision of giving individuals with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT) the opportunity to experience the outdoor activities that define Vermonters and their culture.
From 2014 to 2019, the event raised more than $1 million for the development of treatments — and ultimately a cure — for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT), a hereditary nerve disease afflicting approximately 3 million people worldwide.
The disease kills the long, or peripheral, nerves to the hands and feet. As the nerves die, the muscles around them follow, leading to loss of function and issues with balance. CMT is currently incurable, but recent dramatic advances in genetics, coupled with vigorous fundraising, have brought the goal of a cure within sight.
In past years, the Cycle 4 CMT was, as the name indicates, primarily a cycling and walking event at the Old Lantern in Charlotte.
This year, though, participants can each choose their own activity — rowing, swimming, wheelchair rolling, horse riding or anything they can dream up. They can do it wherever they want.
Organizer hope to see cyclists in Vermont, surfers in California, swimmers in Florida and hikers in the Great Northwest. Indoor activities are also encouraged and supported — anyone can load a screen with a Vermont fall scene and get on an exercise bike.
Ouellette was inspired to start the Cycle 4 CMT by his nephew, Yohan Bouchard, who was diagnosed with CMT at the age of 7.
He explains, “I watched Yohan’s ongoing battle with CMT from being an active kid enjoying snowboarding, walking, and hiking to abandoning these activities altogether due to the complications of his CMT. My love for him drove my determination to find a cure for this disorder.”
Participants have until Sept. 30 to complete their personal online events and earn eye-catching, quality swag (Cycle 4 CMT T-shirts, water bottles, totes, arm sleeves, cycling jerseys and down vests). The goal is to raise $100,000 for CMT research. The event is sponsored by the CMT Association, the nation’s premier, patient-led nonprofit focused on finding a cure for the disease.
Help keep research moving forward by registering (free) and participating as an individual or a team: cmta.akaraisin.com/ui/cycle.
