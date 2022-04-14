Hiking Vermont’s hillsides is a great way to enjoy a spring day, but state wildlife officials and Audubon Vermont recommends people check to see if the area they are planning to hike or climb is open.
In addition to the many trails that are currently closed to reduce impacts during mudseason, several cliff areas are closed to protect nesting peregrine falcons.
“Peregrine falcons are very sensitive to human presence during their breeding season, so we ask climbers and hikers to please maintain a respectful distance from all nests,” Doug Morin, Vermont Fish and Wildlife biologist, said. “The areas closed include the portions of the cliffs where the birds are nesting and the trails leading to cliff tops or overlooks.”
Here is the list of current closures:
• Bolton Notch (Bolton) — cliff access and climbing closed
• Deer Leap (Bristol) — cliff-top and climbing closed
• Eagle Ledge (Vershire) — closed to hiking and climbing
• Fairlee Palisades (Fairlee) — cliff-top closed
• Marshfield Mountain (Marshfield) — portions closed to climbing
• Mt. Horrid (Rochester) — Great Cliff overlook closed
• Nichols Ledge (Woodbury) — cliff-top and climbing closed
• Prospect Rock (Johnson) — overlook closed
• Red Rocks Park (S. Burlington) — southern cliff access closed
• Rattlesnake Point (Salisbury) — southern overlook closed
• Snake Mountain (Addison) — entire western trail closed
• Stimson Mountain (Bolton) — climbing closed
“Peregrine falcons were removed from Vermont’s endangered species list in 2005, and the population continues to thrive thanks to the efforts of our many volunteers and partners,” said Audubon Vermont conservation biologist Margaret Fowle, who works with volunteers and other conservation professionals to monitor the sites throughout the nesting season. “In many cases the lower portions of the trails remain open, and we encourage people to enjoy watching peregrine falcons from a distance with binoculars or a scope.”
Officials ask that hikers and climbers respect cliff closures, retreat from any cliff where they see peregrines, report disturbances of nesting peregrines to your local game wardens, and report any sightings to Fowle at margaret.fowle@audubon.org
Once closed, these sites remain closed until Aug. 1 or until the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department determines the risk to nesting falcons has passed. Additional sites may be added to the closed list at vtfishandwildlife.com.
