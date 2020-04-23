Busy on Bostwick Road
Photo by Lee Krohn

Gulls “help” a tractor driver on Bostwick Road in Shelburne on Tuesday morning.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.