Because of the pandemic, there are major changes to the program format and operations at Bolton, including inability to offer transportation.
Parents will be responsible for providing transportation to and from Bolton, and supervision at the mountain.
Another big change is that the program will take place on Wednesday evenings, instead of the previous Friday schedule. Changes at Bolton include a time limit of 30 minutes in the base lodge for food, warm up and restroom use.
There will not be a chaperone in the lodge for kids to go to for help. Also, personal items, including bags and gear, are not allowed to be left in the base lodge. Participants must leave all personal items in their car and only take with them the necessary gear for skiing or riding. The only exception will be for participants who are renting gear, in which case they will be able to leave their boots near the rental shop.
Registration deadline is Jan. 25. Visitshelburnevt.org/184/Bolton-Ski-Ride-Program for details.
