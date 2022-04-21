Take a bird walk with Ruth Brooks and Dean Leary Saturday, May 7, 7:30-10 a.m. at the Rokeby Museum in Ferrisburgh.
Led by avid birder Ruth Brooks and Rokeby board member Dean Leary, this guided walk explores migrating birds and all the wildlife that calls Rokeby home. Throughout the walk, participants will experience first-hand the landscape that inspired the writings of Rowland Evans Robinson.
If you have binoculars or field guides, bring them. Paths can be uneven and wet during this time of year. It is recommended that you wear sturdy, waterproof footwear. Walkers should bring drinking water, and sunscreen and bug repellent are recommended.
Space is limited to 15 people. Book in advance rokeby-museum.square.site. Cost is $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers.
