Join the Shelburne Recreation Department at Shelburne Beach for its 23rd annual Back to the Beach Night picnic to kick off the start of beach season, Tuesday, June 21, 6-8 p.m.
A bounce house will provide entertainment for the kids and be sure to bring a swimsuit to enjoy a swim. Bring a side dish or dessert to share for the potluck picnic if you’re able. Hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and drinks will be provided.
To cut down on waste, please bring your own plates and silverware. This event is free and open to all Shelburne residents.
