Twenty-seven people attended a walk in the LaPlatte River Nature Park led by Chittenden County Forester Ethan Tapper, who discussed the diversity of forest habitats for wildlife, the complex relationships that make up these habitats and the importance of wildlife corridors to maintain healthy ecosystems.
He also explained the history of Shelburne forests and how they have changed, and continue to change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.