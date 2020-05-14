A tree grows in Shelburne

While most things have come to a halt during the COVID-19 pandemic, spring continues to… spring, and planting goes on. The Town of Shelburne Tree Committee and Parks and Recreation planted new trees. Donated by Branch Out Burlington and coordinated by Tree Warden David Hall, a maple found its way to Davis Park and eight birches found a home at Shelburne Bay Park.
