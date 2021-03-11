Stowe, VT (05672)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Low 18F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 18F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.