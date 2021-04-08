William Wiese II, 98, of Shelburne, died peacefully in his sleep March 30, 2021.
He leaves behind his children Kurt Wiese, Kristen Donelan and William “Hoolie” Wiese III, eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Patricia J. Wiese and his brother Peter Wiese.
William was a graduate of the University of Virginia Architectural School and served as a Lieutenant and flight instructor in the Navy during the late 1940s and early 1950s.
He was president of the Burlington architectural firm Freeman French Freeman and retired after 43 years in 1993.
As an architect, he was particularly proud of his work with public school design in New England and in projects with Middlebury College and St Michael’s College.
He was made a Fellow of the American Institute of Architects in 1988 and was president of the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards.
In addition to his family and architecture, his passion was sailing.
Over the course of his life, he owned and raced sailboats on Lake Champlain winning many different competitions — the most noteworthy being the Long-Distance Lake Champlain Race which he won several times on his sailboat “Saucy Fox.”
He also participated in the Newport to Bermuda race and the Southern Ocean Racing Conference races.
He was known by his family, friends and business associates as a man of infinite patience, a mentor and an optimist. He touched many lives and left all of us better people from his influence and guidance.
Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT.
