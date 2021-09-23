William Davis Ross, 97, of Shelburne, who died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, was born on Dec. 22, 1923, in Mount Morris, Ill.
He was the middle of three sons of Harold and Dorothy Ross. Bill went to Northwestern University where he edited his yearbook during his junior year and was president of the college chapter of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers in his senior year.
Upon graduation, he met Carleton College student Nancy Windes from Winnetka, Ill. They were married on July 2, 1949. Bill and Nancy raised three children, Donald, Jeanne and Margie, and were the proud grandparents of Sean, Jessica, Jennifer and Jamie.
Bill was hired by IBM in January 1953 in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. Over the next 37 years he worked in various offices and capacities in Kingston, N.Y., New York City, White Plains, N.Y., Rye, N.Y., Tarrytown, N.Y., Stamford, Conn., and Essex Junction. His favorite 20 years were in IBM’s real estate division.
As a long-range planning engineer, Bill was responsible for facilitating land acquisitions for the company’s research and development and manufacturing operations that then led to IBM’s decisions to open major facilities in Texas, California, Colorado and Vermont. The latter was the most satisfying to him because of the very significant economic and cultural impact it had on this small state.
He was given a senior management position during the expansion of the Vermont facility, 400 to 4,000 employees in five years, in the 1960s, after which he resumed his favorite role of working within the real estate division in New York.
Bill had an interest in nature and conservation that led him to serve as chairman of the Conservation Commission of Greenwich, Conn. He was elected to the boards of the local land trust, the Connecticut Nature Conservancy and the National Audubon Society, including its national board of directors for seven years.
In 1976 he became interested in an unusual desert plant called jojoba, the oil of which would replace reliance on sperm whale oil, and he served on an advisory board about growing it on the Apache reservation in Arizona.
In 1966 Bill and Nancy bought land in rural Duxbury. Most of this they later transferred to the Camels Hump State Forest, but they kept a portion that includes a beautiful waterfall. In 2005 they moved to Wake Robin Retirement Community in Shelburne, where Bill’s love of gardening enabled him to joyfully distribute hundreds of zinnias each summer. His enthusiasm for honey bees resulted in the honorary Bill Ross apiary, intended to increase interest in pollinators among the Wake Robin staff and residents.
Both Bill and Nancy participated in over a dozen Earthwatch and Elderhostel projects over the years. Bill has erected dozens of bluebird houses and several osprey platforms, and has mentored beekeeping.
Bill bid a loving farewell to Nancy, his wife of over 70 years, last March. Then again, on Aug. 31, to their three children and Jeanne’s husband Jim, to their four grandchildren’s families: Sean and his wife, Alice, Jessica and her partner, Mason, Jennifer and her partner, Sarah, and Jamie; as well as to their great-grandchildren, Jason and Adora, all of whom gave him much joy and love. Bill was blessed with great good fortune in marriage, friendship and life.
The entire family would like to express its gratitude to everyone at Wake Robin for all that they have done to care for Nancy and Bill throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Wake Robin Employee Assistance Fund, Terri O'Brien, Business Operations Manager, 200 Wake Robin Drive, Shelburne VT 05482.
