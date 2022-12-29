Thomas Anthony Farrell, 35, succumbed to his battle with addiction at home in Asheville, N.C., on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
He was born to Mary (Furlani) Turnbaugh and Tom Farrell, Sr on April 5, 1987, in Burlington. He graduated from Champlain Valley Union High School in 2005 and attended the University of Vermont School of Engineering.
Thomas was an avid sports fan, specifically a devoted lifelong Yankees fan, something he shared with his brother Alex. Thomas was a gifted athlete, excelling at sports from a young age, especially baseball. Thomas had an incredible knack for games of skill, and loved to challenge friends and family, letting his competitive spirit show.
His wit, charm and charisma were his strongest qualities, apparent to everyone he met. His heart was bigger than most and the love he had for his family and friends was felt deeply. Thomas worked tirelessly for years to overcome his depression and addiction. This is not a battle he wanted, but one he was deeply committed to trying to get a hold on. The love he had for his family was his driving force toward recovery. His loss is more devastating given how hard he tried.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather Mary and Jeff Turnbaugh; father, Tom Farrell and partner, Carol Manning; grandmother, Laurie Farrell; sister and brother-in-law, Meaghan and Joe Wonderly; nieces, Eloise and Hazel Wonderly; nephew, Freddie Wonderly; brothers, Alex Farrell and Connor Turnbaugh; stepsister, Hannah Turnbaugh; stepbrother-in-law, Dan Compton; many aunts, uncles and cousins who he loved dearly; as well as his lifelong childhood friends and his very special friend, John Haley, who was like a brother to him.
He was predeceased by his beloved grandparents, Al and AlyceMarie Furlani of Burlington; and grandfather, Ronald Thomas Farrell Sr.
Thomas’ family will receive friends and family on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, from 4-7 at the Ready Funeral Home, 261 Shelburne Rd, Burlington.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Shelburne.
