Suzanne Needham Houston, 96, born April 5, 1925, died peacefully at Wake Robin in Shelburne on Jan. 18, 2021, after a long and beautiful life.
She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, daughter of Florence Duval and Delos J. Needham, and sister to Nancy Needham Goodrich.
Suzanne was preceded in death by her husband, Edmund Coy (Ned) Houston, father of their three boys.
Suzanne is survived by her sons, James, Richard and Ned (Alex); grandchildren, Ben and Anna; nephews, George, Craig and Tom Goodrich; and many treasured grand nephews and nieces.
Suzanne was a graduate of the National Cathedral School for Girls in Washington, D.C., a 1945 graduate of Colby Sawyer Junior College for Women in New London, N.H., and Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, N.Y. She received her bachelor’s degree in art education at Monmouth College in New Jersey, and her master’s in museum studies and printmaking at Kean College, New Jersey.
Suzanne and her husband raised their three boys in Arcadia and the beaches of southern California (1956-1966). She dabbled in modeling and artwork, enjoyed snow skiing, playing tennis, golf, cards and the horses at Santa Anita Racetrack.
In 1966, her husband, employed with Benjamin Moore Paint, was relocated to their home office in New York City and moved the family to Middletown, N.J. Suzanne become an art teacher while continuing her artwork, painting and became an accomplished artist.
After retirement Suzanne and her husband moved to Post Mills to be close to their grandchildren, enjoying her artwork, flower gardens, and Revels North Production Co., creating stage production backdrops, costumes, and pursing other creative endeavors.
After her husband died in April 1999, Suzanne began to travel, taking a Panama Canal cruise, St. Lawrence River cruise, Trans-Canada rail crossing, a wander drive in the Southwest Four Corners region and more.
In 2006, Suzanne, with her dog Moki, moved into the Wake Robin Senior Community to be near friends David Webster and Kris Engstrom. She continued painting, concentrating on the landscapes and dramatic skies that surrounded her, taking countryside road trips with Moki, and friend Kris, visiting her grandchildren in Waterbury, and more. She never let the grass grow under her fleet feet.
Suzanne will be sorely missed by family and friends across many miles. Gone from us, but leaving memories her death can never take away. Memories that will always linger while upon this earth we stay.
A family gathering with memorial service will be held May 15, 2021, at St Paul’s Kent Episcopal Church, Chestertown, Md.
Please visit and leave a memory or condolence at Stephen C. Gregory & Son Cremation Services, gregorycremation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.