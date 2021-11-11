Susan Jane Thibaud

Susan Jane (Peterson) Thibaud, 78, of Shelburne, died on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at the McClure Miller Respite House, surrounded by her family.
Susan was born to the late Rowland E. and Katherine M. (O’Brien) Peterson. Susan grew up in South Burlington and graduated from Burlington High School in 1961.
She married her best friend and high school sweetheart, Bruce Thibaud on March 27, 1965, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in South Burlington. Together they raised their two children, Todd and Stacey Thibaud.
As a young woman she worked as a hair dresser, later became a successful real estate agent, and for 12 years, along with her daughter, Stacey ran a popular card and gift boutique, Initially Yours on Church Street in Downtown Burlington.
Susan was an artist, gourmet chef and a talented gardener. The accomplishment that Susan was most proud of however, was her family. She was the quintessential wife, mom and Nanny, and always put the needs of her family first and foremost.
She was happiest when her family was all together.
Susan is survived by her husband, Bruce of Shelburne; their son, Todd and his wife, Susie Thibaud; their daughter Stacey Thibaud and her, fiance Daniel J. DeLisle; five grandchildren, Katie, Wyatt, Sadie, Emma and Gracey Hoechner; sister, Betty and husband, Jeff Goldberg; her nieces and nephews; and many close friends that were like family to her.
She is deeply loved and will be missed by many.
Services will be held later in the spring of 2022.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in memory of Susan J. Thibaud to The SD Ireland Cancer Research Fund (SDICRF) P.O. Box 2286, South Burlington VT 05407 or donate online to sdicancerrearch.org.
Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home.
