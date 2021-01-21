Stanley Howard Smith died on Jan. 13, 2021.
Born on the Fourth of July 1933 in Rockaway Beach, N.Y. to Howard and Florence Louise Smith, Stan grew up in Rowayton, Conn., where he attended the local schools including Norwalk High School.
At the University of Connecticut in Storrs he, majored in insurance and was a member of Theta Chi fraternity.
It was at UCONN that he met his future wife, Beverly Merrill.
Stan started his insurance career at the America Fore Insurance Co. in New York City. During his time there he left for two years of military service in the Army, stationed at Ft. Chaffee, A.R.
In 1960 he joined Allstate Insurance Co. where he worked for 35 years in various management positions.
Early on he earned his chartered life underwriter designation and, in his leisure time, a private pilot’s license.
He spent six years living in Tokyo, Japan, as executive vice president of Allstate’s operation there —the start of a love affair with Asia.
While working in Japan, Stan, also served as director of the American Chamber of Commerce and chairman of the chamber’s trade expansion committee and US-Japan Trade Study Group, as well as serving on the boards of the American School in Japan and the Tokyo American Club.
He worked on his tennis game at the Tokyo Lawn Tennis Club.
Upon returning to the U.S., Stan was appointed president of Surety Life Insurance Co., headquartered in Salt Lake City.
This afforded Stan and his wife the opportunity to live in the nearby ski town of Park City where they were able to indulge their love of skiing and hiking.
Leaving Utah for a new assignment in Seoul, South Korea, where Stan would be involved in running the joint venture company, Samshin Allstate, he and his wife knew that one day they would return to Utah.
After almost seven years in the “Land of the Morning Calm” where Stan, once again enjoyed working with the American Chamber of Commerce, playing tennis with friends, and traveling extensively, including five days in North Korea, he and Bev retired to Park City.
Then, finally, returning to the east coast and the life of a “snowbird” with homes in Shelburne and Estero in Florida.
Stan loved reminiscing about his time in Asia, traveling the world and family gatherings — particularly over the Fourth of July to celebrate his birthday.
Stan died at the Arbors in Shelburne, leaving Beverly, his wife of 63 years; daughter, Tedley Pihl (Mark),of Tucson, A.Z., son, Gary Smith (Amy) of Dayton, O.H., son, Craig Smith (Yuriko) of Sedona, A.Z. and Beijing, China; and five grandchildren – Chris Pihl (Val), Cole Pihl, Jovia Smith, Sophia Smith, and Macy Smith.
A memorial service will be held at such time that the family can gather together.
If desired memorial donations in Stan’s name may be made to: Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd., Kanab, UT 84741.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.