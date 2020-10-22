On Sept. 18, 2020, at the age of 56, Scott Vernon Galipeau lost his long hard-fought battle with cancer. His will to survive was strong as his heart was big.
A man of integrity, he was gentle and kind. He created his days building gorgeous barns and beautiful homes, that will stand for lifetimes to come.
His days started bright and early, often rising as our chickens awoke. Scott jumped into his pickup and cranked up classic rock. He then traveled to the job sites, picking up several employees along the way.
His job sites were filled with laughter, music and lots of picking on each other. Scott had a memory for naming artists and titles of songs, he was the champ, no one could beat him at it.
Scott craved the outdoors and especially hunting season. His passion was hunting, scouting, and talking deer. He and his boys and brother Jeff spent hours hunting turkey and deer, often falling asleep in the woods.
Hunting season was truly one of the seasons for Scott. He lived for his favorite time of the year. His buddy Bruce gave him land rights to a part of Snake Mountain. He loved to play on the land, setting up deer blinds, planting their crops and scouting deer.
He also traveled to hunt, seeing Pennsylvania and Cavendish, where the Mott family lives. Scott and his brother, Jeff got to go hunting in North Carolina with Mark at one point, trip of a lifetime for him.
Another passion Scott had was fast cars, he loved Mustangs, and was rebuilding one with Morgan, part by part. He loved leaving patches of rubber in front of friends’ homes just to let them know he was thinking of them.
Scott loved the racetrack Thunder Road in Barre. He made friends, relaxed and loved the food there. On Sundays you’d find Scott watching NASCAR, hockey...go Canadians! Or football...go 49ers! He’d make his signature nachos which he called ‘Scottchos’, we all devoured them as every chip with covered with goodies.
On a cold winter’s day Scott would cook his chili and fill our home with the aroma of beans, tomatoes and a nice sauce he carefully prepared.
On a typical Saturday evening, you could find Scott at his desk listening to YouTube music from the 50s to the 80s. He enjoyed it with a stiff glass of Svedka, he would sing and often dance.
Scott’s home with open to everyone for conversation, he always took the time to sit and visit. Scott had a sense of humor that was witty and light, often throwing out one liners that would “bust your gut!”
Scott was a prankster and had nicknames for all of his friends. Everywhere Scott went, the lumber yard, pizza joint, bank or gas station, he was known as “a good man.”
Scott blessed the world with 56 years of light-hearted on energy, and he was so handsome!
When you see a deer, especially a buck, or a turkey, give a shout out to Scott, because I am sure he is close by.
Scott is survived by his wife Leslie, his daughter Anicka (Gil), his boys, Wyatt and Morgan and his exchange student sons, Timo, Fabrizio and Jakob. His chosen Son Marty Niemo as well.
Scott’s parents are Frank and Chris Galipeau and Alice Varney (Tom). His beloved brothers are Jason (Erica), Jeff (Jessie), Todd and Eric (Janice). His father-in-law is Armond Brisson (Pedie), who he loved dearly. He also included his family to be, Martha (Timmy), Karen, Mark (Jody), Debbie, Helen (Todd), Christopher (Teresa).
Scott has two sweet grandbabies, Sophia and Celia Castro.
Scott loved all his many nieces and nephews and was very playful with them.
Scott showed gratitude to his neighbors who became family, Mark and Tamar. Tony Niemo was also Scott’s dear friend. We are very thankful to have the help of Addison Co. home health and hospice. Especially nurse Tara.
We all now have one bad a spirit and guardian angel looking over us until we meet him again someday.
Due to COVID, the church service is saved for our very large families.
Scott’s close friend Kathy O’Brien offered her beautiful land in Charlotte to celebrate Scott’s life.
