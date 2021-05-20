Sandra B. Lewis (Byington), a lifelong resident of Shelburne, died Monday, May 10, 2021, after a hard-fought battle with kidney disease.
She was born March 3, 1930, the oldest of four children, to Charles Keith and Mary Nancy Byington. Sandra grew up on Harbor Road in Shelburne, graduated from Burlington High School, and settled on Falls Road in a house that quickly became a second home for many neighborhood kids and grandchildren and great grandchildren thereafter. Her door was always open.
Sandra welcomed everyone with a huge smile, snacks and lemon water, and a friendly offer to help provide them with anything they needed. She was selfless in every sense of the word and shared love unconditionally. She was always giving and never expecting anything in return.
She worked hard and cared deeply about the quality of her work and the friendships made over more than 50 years as an employee of the town of Shelburne. She strove to make the delivery of one’s tax or water/sewer check pleasant by guaranteeing a friendly face and bowl of M&Ms at her desk.
She worked until kidney failure forced her directly from her office to the hospital and eventually to a second family at Joy Drive Dialysis. She paid little attention to comments and statistics around life on dialysis — she followed every rule she possibly could and never gave up so that she could enjoy time with as many great grandchildren as possible. She loved being a part of her family’s lives, the big milestones and the countless little moments in between.
She rarely missed opportunities to watch her grandchildrens’ and great-grandchildrens’ activities, attend their events or join a loved one for a ride or on a walk.
She lived for her family and they for her. Day after day, regardless of her own worries or pain, she exuded a love more real, forgiving, enduring and sincere than anything most could imagine. She created and nurtured a very close-knit family and a huge network of unofficial kids and grandkids — the more kids around, the better.
Material stuff never mattered. People, animals and memories mattered. She lived a simple life full of countless books, frequent road trip adventures (aka wild goose chases to which she’d never say no to) and shopping sprees (always for the kids, she’d never buy anything for herself), loyal support for the Red Sox and the Celtics, and casual days greeting passersby from the bright red chairs on her front porch.
Having proudly lived through the Depression and a plethora of serious health issues, she taught us to waste nothing, recycle everything and support others as you are able. She practiced what she preached and gave generously however she could. You were all that mattered when with her as she made everyone feel special and completely comfortable. She led by example how important it is to focus on the positive, treat others as you wish to be treated, and be able to laugh at yourself — a lot.
She made boring stuff fun and difficult stuff easier.
We will miss our ever-present confidant and cheerleader, our steady and fiercely determined survivor, and our most loving and positive role model.
Sandra was predeceased by her parents, Keith and Nancy Byington; her sister, Anne Wilkinson; her daughter, Holly Galyean; and her daughter in-law, Mary Lewis.
She leaves behind her son, Rick Lewis; daughter, Nancy Longe (Randy); and sisters, Nancy Edmunds and Marsha Childers.
Sandra will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Kerri Wolynec, Ryan Lewis, Lindsay Longe, Caleb Longe, Nicole Martel, Wade Wood and Stevie Galyean and their partners; as well as her great grandchildren, Benjamin and Sophia Wolynec, Mycah and Ziya Estep-Lewis, Caymon and Brighton Longe-Mack, Dawson and Sloan Longe, Mason, Maddox and Maya Martel, and Killian Wood. Last, she will be missed by her beloved cat Squirt.
A celebration of her life will be held Sunday, June 27, at the Old Lantern in Charlotte, at 3 p.m. If you would like to honor Sandra’s loving nature, join us by wearing something red, her favorite color, and consider a donation to the Chittenden County Humane Society or a charity of your choice in her memory.
Sandra’s family wishes to extend its sincere appreciation to Dr. Hillemann, who took care of her beautiful heart, Dr. Millay who made macular degeneration shots bearable, Dr. Rimmer who managed her complex renal condition, and Carla and the Joy Drive Dialysis staff who provided Sandra with a second family complete with abundant care, positive support and good humored spirits at 6 a.m., three mornings a week for nearly a decade.
Medical appointments consumed much of her later years, but she welcomed each as a chance to joke with a bus driver, say hi to Kevin Barry as she unloaded at the hospital, and touch base with the folks at the various clinics who knew her by name and made her feel like their favorite. We are grateful for all of them, as well as Shelburne Rescue and Brenda Dion and her team at Birchwood for their recent care.
