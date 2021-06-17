Sandra B. Lewis (Byington), a lifelong resident of Shelburne, died after a hard fought battle with kidney disease on May 10, 2021.
She was born on 3-3-30, the oldest of four children to Charles Keith and Mary Nancy Byington. Sandra grew up on Harbor Road in Shelburne, graduated from Burlington High School, and settled on Falls Road in a house that quickly became a second home for many neighborhood kids and grandchildren and great grandchildren thereafter. Her door was always open.
Sandra welcomed everyone with a huge smile, snacks and lemon water, and a friendly offer to help provide them with anything they needed. She was selfless in every sense of the word and shared love unconditionally — always giving and never expecting anything in return.
A celebration of her life will be held Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Old Lantern in Charlotte, at 3 p.m. If you would like to honor Sandra’s loving nature please join us wearing something red, her favorite color.
