Roger J. Merryfield

A celebration of life for Roger Merryfield, who died June 27, 2020, will be held Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Malletts Bay Congregational Church UCC, 1672 W. Lakeshore Drive, Colchester, with Rev. Sally May officiating.
The celebration of life will also be held virtually at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82599924353.
Everyone is encouraged to remember something special about Roger to share with those attending in person or via Zoom. Roger would want to be remembered by the great memories you have of him and the many laughs Roger shared with all of you.
A memorial service will be held in the chapel at the Vermont Veterans Cemetery, 487 Furnace Road, Randolph VT, on Monday, June 27 at 1 p.m. Roger wanted to be buried with his fellow soldiers who he had the highest respect for. All are welcome at both the celebration of life and memorial service.
Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home.
