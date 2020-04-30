Roger A. Guillemette lost his valiant battle with diabetes and coronavirus on April 14, 2020. He was born January 26, 1952 to Ludger and Cecile (Dupuis) Guillemette. He graduated from Champlain Valley Union High School. He was a loyal and trusted employee of South Burlington School District for 32 years. He also loved being around and helping on the family farm.
He leaves his mother, sisters and brothers, Marguerite (Dick) Meunier, Gerald (Gerry), Jacqueline (Dwight) Bissonette, Helen (Allen) Rathbun, Michael (Joyce), Bernie (Joanne) and dear friends Jerry and Terri Robinson, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father, his twin brothers, Paul and Henry and sister-in-law Betty.
Many thanks to the wonderful angels of Bayada for their special care.
Due to current conditions burial will take place privately at Resurrection Park and a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at a later date to be announced. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.comto place on-line condolences.