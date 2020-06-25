Robert L. Wetzel, 89, of Jericho, died Wednesday June 17, 2020, after a short illness. He was born April 10, 1931 in Sparrowbush, New York, to Robert Randolph and Emma Stella (Storms) Wetzel.
He was descended from Philip Wetzel and Johanna Bannenberg who emigrated from Germany and arrived in New York City in September 1864 on the ship Cornelius Grinnell. His grandparents were Antonie Wetzel and Margaret Meyer of Brooklyn, New York.
As a very young boy, Bob loved spending time with his Uncle Lewis Storms on the farm learning mechanical skills. Bob could tear apart and rebuild anything, especially his tractors. He frequently made his own parts and was always helping his friends fix their equipment.
He was a man of many talents.
Bob served in the Army during the Korean conflict. He anticipated working with heavy equipment, but the Army sent him to Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, D.C., where he worked as a medic.
Eventually he was sent to Germany to work on the Medical Train. He was a proud veteran, so he became a member of the American Legion and a life member of the VFW Post 6689 in Essex Junction.
He was also a member of the Masonic Society, twice a Master of Ethan Allen Lodge No 72 F and AM in Williston and a Shriner.
After his tour in the army Bob resided in New Jersey where he was a tool and die maker at Picatinny Arsenal until 1979. He then moved to Vermont and was employed at IBM until retirement.
In Vermont he found his love of blacksmithing. For about 26 years he was a blacksmith at the Shelburne Museum. Blacksmithing was his passion. He loved learning and teaching the craft. An avid outdoorsman, Bob also loved to hunt with friends and spend family vacations at his hunting cabin.
He had a love for life and was willing to share his experiences with anyone that had an ear. He loved to tell stories. It’s hard to believe he’s told his last story. Everyone who remembers him is asked to celebrate Bob’s life with their own story keeping his gift of gab alive.
Bob is survived by his wife of 65 years Marie (Chamberlain) Wetzel, children, Thomas Wetzel (Marie), of Vermont, Robert Wetzel, of New Jersey, and Vickie Rodda (Forrest), of New Jersey. His grandchildren are Michelle Flood, Michael Wetzel (Kennedy) and Mindy Wetzel (Codey), and great- grandchildren Scarlett Flood, Braydon Paquin and Eleanor Paquin.
Surviving siblings are John Wetzel, Barbara Cook (Richard), Janet Herbert (Cecil), and Bernard Wetzel (Patsy).
He was predeceased by his siblings, Harold Wetzel (Shirley), of Florida, Raymond Wetzel (Virginia), of Maine and Philip Wetzel (Beverly), of New Jersey.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date. If you would like to make a donation in Bob’s memory, please consider Shelburne Museum, P. O. Box 10, Shelburne, VT, 05482 or Shriners Hospital, 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140.
Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home in Essex Junction.
