Rev. Anthony Wayne Schwab, 93, beloved husband, father, uncle, grandfather, great grandfather and promoter of love and justice, died on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
Wayne graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Lehigh University in 1950 with a bachelor’s degree in English. He earned a Master of Divinity degree from the Virginia Theological Seminary in 1953. He married Elizabeth (Betty) Parsons in 1954 and they had four adored children.
Wayne was ordained in 1955. He became rector of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Montvale, N.J., in 1956. His sermons and community service reflected his commitment to civil rights and human dignity.
Wayne was a key participant in many pivotal changes in American theology. In the 1960s, he attended the World Council of Churches in Switzerland as a U.S. delegate. In 1975, he was appointed the first officer in evangelism for The Episcopal Church in the U.S. Following the church general convention in 1988, Wayne was heavily involved in the church catechumenal process.
After retiring in 1993, Wayne founded the non-profit organization, Member Mission Network Inc., to provide churches with tools to help their members make the world more loving and more just. He also served as interim rector at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Essex, N.Y.
Wayne was a prolific author. During his tenure at the national church office, Wayne authored and co-authored numerous publications. In retirement, Wayne established a website sharing stories and his own tips for daily living and authored three books — one with daughter Elizabeth. The most recent, “How to Live Your Faith,” was published in 2022.
Religion was the family business. So, in addition to colleagues, Wayne often involved family members as co-authors, editors and subjects of his sermons. He also wrote numerous letters to the editor regarding social and political issues.
A lifelong Boy Scout, Wayne loved to sail, take his children camping and hiking, travel and meaningfully connect with people. He was a passionate believer in the power and duty of every individual to make the world more loving and just, and never stopped trying to help make this a reality.
Wayne’s first wife, Betty, died Feb. 28, 2008, at the age of 87. In 2010, he wed his second beloved wife, Renate Parke, and moved from New York to Vermont. Ever the ecumenical, he then joined Renate at the United Church of Christ in Hinesburg, and the men’s group at Trinity Episcopal Church in Shelburne.
Wayne is survived by Renate; his children, Stephen and wife, Debby Schwab, Burton and wife, Diana Schwab, Catharine and husband, Robert June, Army Capt. Elizabeth and husband, Army Col. (ret.) David Hall; stepchildren, Laura McDowell and Kimberly McDowell; grandchildren, Benjamin Schwab and wife, Devin, Jason Schwab, Burton Schwab, and wife, Anabelle, Elizabeth Schwab, Samuel June, Jack Hall, Elizabeth Hall and Jessica Brodie; and great-grandchild, Doriana Cook-Schwab.
A memorial service will be held at some time in the future. Donations in his memory would be appreciated to the Virginia Theological Seminary. (give.vts.edu)
Letters of condolence may be sent to Renate Parke, PO Box 294, Hinesburg VT 05461.
