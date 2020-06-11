On Thursday, June 4, 2020, Reba Jeannette Deale, passed away at the age of 77. Jeannette was born March 8, 1943, the only child of Reba and Walter F. Batten of Babylon, N.Y.
Jeannette, together with her husband Bill, raised their two children in Monkton, where Jeannette was active volunteering and running a real estate company. Retirement was spent aboard their sailboat cruising the east coast and the Caribbean.
Following her husband’s death and a decade living aboard, Jeannette settled in the Greenville, S.C. area.
Jeannette is preceded in death by her parents, Reba Udall and Walter F. Batten, and her husband of 48 years, William H. Deale.
She is survived by her son, William James Deale and spouse Gwen Tanner of Southport, N.C., Walter Blair Deale and spouse Deborah Deale of Charlotte along with grandson, Owen Deale also of Charlotte.
A family memorial gathering will be held in Southport, N.C., where Jeannette will be united with her husband as they resume their final ocean voyage together.
In gratitude for the community P.E.O. provided Jeannette her whole life, donations in her honor can be made to the P.E.O. International Peace Scholarship or Program for Continuing Education by visiting peointernational.org/contributions-peo-foundation.