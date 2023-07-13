Rachel Collins Eby

Rachel Eby, 89, died in her sleep at the Wake Robin retirement community in Shelburne on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
She was born on July 28, 1933, in North Adams, Mass., to Edward Morris Collins and Francis Fairley Collins. She was the middle of three daughters who were followed by a son. Her father was a college professor who built a camp on Crescent Beach at Lake Willoughby the year she was born.
Rachel was predeceased by her parents; her older sister, Ann; and Ann’s daughter, Susan.
She is survived by her husband, John Eby; her younger sister, Mary Collins Eby (married to one of John’s brothers); her brother, Donald Collins; her five children, Kenneth Mitchell-Eby of Barton; Eileen Eby of Daventry, United Kingdom, Paul Eby of Powhatan, Va., Eric Eby of Amesbury, Mass., and Brian Eby of Haverhill, Mass.; five grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rachel graduated from high school in Granville, Ohio, where her father was teaching at Denison University, and then entered Wooster College in Wooster in the Class of 1954. There she majored in biology and played French horn in the marching band where she met John Eby.
They were married at the end of their junior year, taking advantage of married student quarters on campus, which were no longer in use by students in the GI Bill of Rights. The next year she was invited to the Phi Beta Kappa Society and graduated with high honors. Her graduation gown served well as a maternity outfit, and Kenneth was born in July.
The next five years were spent in Rochester, N.Y., where John worked on a doctorate in physics and Rachel produced two more children. Then they rented a house in Marblehead, Mass., for a year while John went to work for Sylvania Lighting Products. They bought a house in Ipswich, Mass., the next year where they lived for 37 years. Two more children were born, the last on New Year’s Day in 1965.
Rachel joined the church choir in Ipswich and started taking singing lessons from a local teacher. A little while later she joined the Tanglewood Chorus, the vocal music branch of the Boston Symphony. She was dropped after three years because her voice didn’t blend well with the other singers and was advised to study with a professional singer.
So, she did, and she joined the Newburyport Choral Society, a large local community chorus, and Cantemus, a serious vocal ensemble. For the rest of her life singing was a passion and she was an outstanding member of community choruses and church choirs wherever the family lived. In Ipswich she also served as a Sunday school teacher and a group leader for Brownies as well as knitting and taking up quilting in a serious way.
After enjoying the Collins family camp on Lake Willoughby almost every year of her life, in 1991 she fulfilled a long-time desire to own property in Vermont when a renovated farmhouse from the 1840s came on the market in Irasburg. This was used for weekends and vacations, particularly when Rachel joined the annual celebration of music at the Barton United Church. When John retired from Sylvania in 1997, the couple moved to Irasburg house, and in 1998 the house in Ipswich was sold.
In 2006 the decision was made move to Wake Robin in Shelburne. The pattern for the next 12 years was six summer months spent in Irasburg, followed by six months as snowbirds in Wake Robin.
In Irasburg, Rachel continued to participate in church work and choir at the Barton Community Church. She also worked with the Northeast Kingdom Chorus and the Old Stone House Museum as well as creating a torrent of knitting, quilt design and construction projects.
At Wake Robin she joined the chorus, enjoyed English country dancing, took oil painting classes and worked with the fiber arts committee on knitting and quilting projects. On two occasions she had a show of her quilts on the walls of the Gentry Gallery. She also sang in the Shelburne Methodist Church choir and participated in worship and study there.
The loss of her memory was a decades-long process and testing showed no medical causes other than senile dementia, with no path to recovery. Gradually she was stripped of the experiences of a lifetime and of her artistic outlets until all she had left was her voice and her memory of tunes that let her participate in singalongs.
For the last four years of her life, she was confined to Wake Robin’s memory care unit where the constant care and attention of the staff was marvelous, particularly through the time of the COVID-19 epidemic. She died just three days before her 70th wedding anniversary and now is waiting, with her personality restored, for the remainder of the family to join her.
Celebrations of her life will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 1 p.m. in the Barton United Church, as well as on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the meeting room at the community center of Wake Robin in Shelburne.
All are welcome, and donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Doctors Without Borders
