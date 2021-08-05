Phyllis Deming, 92, a resident of Shelburne for 68 years, died peacefully on Monday, July 19, 2021.
Phyllis Anne Cole was born in Williamstown, Mass., on April 6, 1929, the daughter of Elbert Charles Cole and Ida Ainsworth Cole. Her mother died suddenly in 1932. Phyllis considered herself lucky to be raised by her father and his second wife, Margaret Caldwell Grierson, and absolutely adored by her older brothers, Elbert C. Cole Jr. and Gerald A. Cole.
Phyllis attended Pine Cobble School, graduated from Northfield School for Girls in 1947 and Middlebury College in 1951. Days after graduating from college, she married William Deming, a Middlebury classmate, a marriage she described as “life and love giving.”
Bill and Phyllis celebrated 70 years of marriage on June 23, 2021.
Phyllis generously donated her time to a variety of things she believed were important and valuable to the town. She was instrumental in integrating the private kindergarten into the public school in Shelburne. She collaborated with several women in town to start the PTA-sponsored hot lunch program, and the annual pet show.
It was Phyllis’s vision and commitment to community that inspired her in 1967 to start Shelburne >> a newsletter << — now known as Shelburne News — to keep the “public informed on the plans, decisions and progress of town organizations.” In the first issue she wrote, “This publication will be useful and worthwhile only to the extent that it is used for communicating, and read for understanding.”
Phyllis was a teacher’s aide for several kindergarten classes, a ballot clerk, a library trustee and a volunteer at the Charlotte Senior Center. She was passionately involved with the League of Vermont Writers, an active member of Unity Ministries and the well-known and respected owner of the Shelburne Book Shop. In 1998 she was recognized for her work as a certified field ombudsman for Vermont Legal Aid, being described as sensitive, smart and a great problem solver.
Phyllis cherished time with her family. She always enjoyed meeting new people and engaging in lively conversation. She and Bill enjoyed summer weekends at their camp in South Hero, annual trips to Cape Cod, which included memorable adventures with their dear friends Ed and Jean, the Five Colleges Book Sale, picnics at Shelburne Beach, playing cards on the sun porch and visits with family and friends.
Phyllis is survived by her husband, Bill; her children, Bruce Deming (Karen Shingler), Peg Adams, Tracy Clarke (Al) and family, and Cyd King (Scott); her grandchildren, Sarah and Jason (Josilyn) Adams, Matthew and Michael Shingler, Will, Derrick and Whitney Deming, Molly King and Jake Fox; her great grandchildren, Caroline and Augie Adams; and her nieces and nephews and their families.
Phyllis’s love for family and friends was constant. She will be cherished forever for her kindness, thoughtful, nonjudgmental counsel, sense of fun, patience, compassion, insights, the grace with which she faced life’s challenges and her joyful presence in our lives. The love she and Bill shared is inspiring to anyone who was lucky enough to witness it.
Phyllis’s family would like to thank her caregivers at Home Instead, the staff at Burlington Health and Rehab, and Bayada Hospice. A special thank you is extended to Maggie, Brodie, Susan and Lisa, who so lovingly cared for Phyllis and supported Bill.
A celebration of Phyllis’s life will be held at the Shelburne Methodist Church on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. We will follow Vermont and the church’s COVID guidelines at the time of the service. Donations can be made in memory of Phyllis to the Charlotte Senior Center, PO Box 207, Charlotte, VT 05445.
