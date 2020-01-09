Peter F. Weir passed peacefully Dec. 30, after a decades long journey with Alzheimer’s. He was surrounded by his children and the incredible caring staff at The Arbors in Shelburne.
Peter was born March 26, 1933, in Stuttgart, Germany, and became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1947. He graduated cum laude from Vermont Academy in 1951 and, while there, spent the summer of 1949 working as a field hand helping to clear the trails at Mad River Glen.
He went on to Williams College (‘55) and Harvard Law School (‘58) and then took a position in 1959 at the law firm Cole & Deitz in New York City, becoming a partner in 1966.
Peter earned an MBA from NYU night school in 1967. He was active in the Episcopal Church Foundation, served as president of his building co-op and was active in his summer community, Point O’ Woods, where he also served on their board of governors and as vice president of the association.
After retiring in 1993, Peter maintained season passes at Mad River Glen until he was unable to make the trip from New York.
Of his many personal achievements his most valued were his family and marriage of 61 years to Jean McCullough, and his determination to be sure to get at least one day of skiing in at Mad River Glen each season for their first 50 years.
Peter is survived by his brother Ray, his wife Jean, his son Brad and daughter Liz. The family wants to extend a special acknowledgement to both The Arbors and Bayada Hospice for the support and loving care they gave Peter and our family.
Should friends desire, a contribution in Peter’s name can be sent to the “Preserve our Paradise” campaign for Mad River Glen, or to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.