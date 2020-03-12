Pauline N. (Weld) Kirkpatrick, age 75, passed away peacefully on March 8 at her home in Shelburne.
She was born in Berkshire on April 27, 1944, to the late Maurice & Harriett (Ryea) Weld.
Pauline was born on Potato Hill Road in Berkshire. She played an important role in helping raise her seven siblings. Pauline was proud to be a lifelong Vermonter that came from a farming family.
Her greatest accomplishments in life were her family, children and grandchildren. She was respected as the family matriarch and was the rock that held the family together. Pauline enjoyed gardening, growing tomatoes, scrapbooking and being on the go most weekends with Tom.
Having her family all together for holidays and special occasions and making them dinner was her greatest joy. She was a longtime member of the Saint Andrews Society of Vermont, and president from 2018-20.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Thomas Kirkpatrick; her children, Kristin Gretkowski, Brian Kirkpatrick and his wife, Michelle, Kathleen Maille, and Bradley Kirkpatrick and his wife, Maribel; grandchildren, Sean and his wife Hannah, Machaela, Andrew and Trevor Maille; brother, Tim and his wife Evelyn; sister, Barbie; and sister-in-law, Mary Jane.
Besides her parents, Pauline was predeceased by siblings, Mary, Gary, Greg, David and Thomas Weld.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 14 from 3-6 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls. There will be a celebration of life, including words of remembrance at 3:30 p.m.
Interment will take place in the Charlotte Cemetery in the spring.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com