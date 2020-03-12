Paula Ann Coffman, 71, of Shelburne, passed away on Sunday, March 8, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
Paula was born in Cincinnati in 1948. She graduated from the University of Cincinnati in 1971 with a bachelor’s degree in education. She married her husband, Keith Coffman, in 1972.
She obtained her master’s in education from St. Michaels College in Colchester in 1985.
Paula taught elementary school classes in Ohio, upstate New York, and Vermont. She loved teaching, and her students loved her. She retired from teaching in Milton.
She enjoyed basket weaving, reading, traveling, and being a cat owner. Paula is survived by her sister Laura Giacchini of Richmond, Kentucky, and her husband Keith Coffman of Shelburne.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.