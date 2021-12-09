Paul Frederick Gonsalves, 89, of Shelburne, died peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
Born on Jan. 12, 1932, in Woburn, Mass., Paul grew up in Woburn working on his grandfather’s farm and playing sports with his cousins and friends. He played football at Woburn High and joined the Navy on his 18th birthday, serving honorably until 1954.
He then took his football talents to Boston University and played there for two years while earning his bachelor’s degree. He fell in love with Barbara Griffin from Grand Falls, Newfoundland, Canada, and they spent the next 65 years together.
Paul taught and coached at Shelburne and Stowe high schools before earning his master’s degree in mathematics from Boston College. He then taught for 33 years at Champlain College in Burlington, where he served as chairman of the mathematics department.
He was instrumental in starting the college’s computer science department where he also served as the chairman. Paul also coached Champlain College’s golf and hockey teams for many years.
In 1970, he built a house in Shelburne where he and Barbara raised their two boys. Paul spent much of his free time experiencing Vermont life and sports with Barbara and his sons, which included golf at Kwiniaska Golf Course in Shelburne, skiing throughout Vermont and pond hockey whenever possible. Paul coached youth sports and often took the boys bass fishing and fly fishing for brookies.
He and the boys made 5-8 gallons of maple syrup each spring. Vermont proved to be the ultimate backyard playground for Paul and Barbara to raise their family.
As a teacher, coach, husband, father and grandfather, Paul lived a wonderful and fulfilled life. Paul is survived by his wife of 64 years, the former Barbara Griffin; his sons, Stephen Gonsalves and James Gonsalves; daughter-in-law, Judith (Wasdyke) Gonsalves; grandchildren, Kate Marie Gonsalves and John Paul Gonsalves; his beloved brother, Robert Gonsalves; and devoted sister, Margaret Hayes.
Memorial services are expected to occur in the summer of 2022 in Woburn and Shelburne. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul’s loving memory can be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Burlington or The Josh Pallotta Fund of Colchester.
