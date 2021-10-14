Paul Eugene Bernier, 88, of Shelburne, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. He was born on June 23, 1933, to Leo and Lina (Gagnon) Bernier, in St. Prosper, Quebec, Canada, and was the oldest of nine children.
Paul married Claire (Doyon) Bernier on Sept.15, 1956. That same year they moved from Canada to Newport. They moved again in 1965 to Burlington, and eventually settled in Shelburne in 1974, where they lived for more than 40 years. Paul was a dual citizen and obtained his U.S. citizenship in 1985.
Paul and Claire played a strategic part in the Cursillo movement in Vermont during the 1970s. Paul was a long-time parishioner at St. Catherine of Siena Parish and maintained the inside and outside of the church for decades. He even built the creche still used outside of the church during the Christmas holiday.
Paul had a strong work ethic and began working at a young age. He worked in a variety of occupations throughout his career including logger, farmer, truck driver, auto mechanic, automobile delivery and homebuilder. Together with his eldest son, Paul, he built and repaired some of the houses still found in Shelburne today.
Paul will be remembered for his love of his family, traveling, card playing, fishing, chatting about automobiles and debating which is the best route to take when traveling from point A to point B. One of his biggest achievements was caring for his wife Claire during her illness with Alzheimer’s disease from which she died in 2016.
Paul is survived by his children, Denis “Number 1”, Mark “Number 2” and his wife, Shelley (Crawford), and Neil “Number 3” and his wife, Jaime (Kessler); his six grandchildren, Thomas, Ashton, Jake, Brittyn, Riley and Tristan; and his great-granddaughter, Acadia.
Paul’s family extends its thanks to the residents, caretakers and staff at Mansfield Place of Essex Junction for their exceptional care, countless hours of conversation and entertainment and the love they gave to Paul over the last several years. The family also thanks the UVM Home Health and Hospice for their care given to Paul.
In place of flowers, the family suggests donations are made to Alzheimer’s Association Vermont, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Suite 130, Williston VT 05495. (alz.org)
Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home in Essex Ju
