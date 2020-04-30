Patricia M. Schumacher of Shelburne passed away at the age of 96 on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
She was born to Lennox and Diane McDonald on March 17, 1924, in D’escouses, Nova Scotia.
“Pat” is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Arlene and Randy Fisher of Shelburne, as well as her son and daughter-in-law Robert and Bonnie Schumacher of North Ferrisburgh.
She also leaves countless grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom will miss her vibrant personality.
Patricia was pre-deceased by her husband Charles E. Schumacher and children Charles L. Schumacher and Keith P. Schumacher.
Pat worked for the Chittenden County Bank for numerous years. After retiring she enjoyed her winters in Florida and South Carolina, however always returning to her home in Vermont.
Toward the dusk of her life she braved even the coldest of winters in Vermont.
Her family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to her friends and caretakers Robert Cobb, Sherry Silver and Deb Williams, all of whom allowed Pat to live a full and integral life in the twilight of her life.
Her family is thankful for her presence during her long and full life.
A private ceremony will be held at a later date for immediate family.