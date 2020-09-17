Norman Leo Fay, 76, died Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 8 at his home for the last two years, Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford.
Norm was born and raised in Burlington on May 13, 1944, the son of Benoit and Antionette Fay. He had the pleasure of being called a “Mud Alley Boy.”
Norm graduated from Burlington High School in 1962. Upon graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served as a mechanic while stationed in the Philippines. He worked for General Electric, but most remember Norm as the owner of his business, Major Appliance Repair.
A large part of Norm’s life was dedicated to his Catholic faith. He was the founder and musical leader of the St. Catherine of Siena folk group for 31 years. He also served his faith as an ordained deacon for 10 years.
Many of Norm and wife Bev’s friendships were forged as longtime members of the Kwiniaska Golf Course. He loved his family, children and grandchildren. Anyone who knew Norm will remember him as a kind and gentle soul.
Norm is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Beverly; his son Aaron, wife Christie and their children Charlotte and Parker, and his daughter Kerri, husband Levi and their son Blake; his sister Jane and her spouse Walter, and brother Douglas and his wife Karen.
He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Richard.
Our family was blessed to find Norm’s second home at Our Lady of the Meadows. We can’t begin to thank all of you for the care, compassion and kindness you extended to both of us during his stay there. We are forever grateful.
Due to the current situation, a private mass and burial will be held. We will hold a Celebration of his life at an appropriate time in the future.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Catherine of Siena Church, 72 Church St., Shelburne, VT 05482.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.